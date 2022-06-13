Evansville Rescue Mission's new thrift store opens in Washington Square Mall

The Evansville Rescue Mission held a grand opening ceremony for its new thrift store on Monday morning.
"The Thrift Store" officials opened in Washington Square Mall at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.
The new thrift shop replaces the Evansville Rescue Mission's old thrift store location on Washington Avenue, which is now closed.
According to ERM, The Thrift Store will be a place where general public will choose from a variety of deeply discounted and gently used clothing, furniture, and other items that directly benefit the rescue mission.
During the grand opening event Monday, those visiting The Thrift Store can enjoy refreshments prepared by the rescue mission's kitchen staff. The rescue mission says the treats will eventually be sold in The Thrift Store's coffee shop, which is expected to open in July.
Evansville Rescue Mission says participants of the rescue mission's programming will spend time at the Thrift Store for work therapy while gaining transferable skills necessary for viable employment.
A large crowd was in attendance for the grand opening event Monday, which Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke attended.
At Monday's grand opening, rescue mission officials also made a big announcement. ERM President/CEO Tracy Goreman announced the rescue mission's plans to open a new shelter for women and children, the Susan H. Schneider Center for Women and Children.
You can visit The Thrift Store inside the Washington Square Mall at 4800 S. Green River Rd.