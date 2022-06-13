Evansville Rescue Mission's new thrift store opens in Washington Square Mall

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday,
and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, June 14, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Evansville Rescue Mission's new thrift store opens in Washington Square Mall

  Updated
Evansville Rescue Mission holds grand opening of The Thrift Store

Evansville Rescue Mission officials and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke hold a grand opening event Monday for "The Thrift Store" in Washington Square Mall

The Evansville Rescue Mission held a grand opening ceremony for its new thrift store on Monday morning.

"The Thrift Store" officials opened in Washington Square Mall at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

The new thrift shop replaces the Evansville Rescue Mission's old thrift store location on Washington Avenue, which is now closed.

According to ERM, The Thrift Store will be a place where general public will choose from a variety of deeply discounted and gently used clothing, furniture, and other items that directly benefit the rescue mission.

During the grand opening event Monday, those visiting The Thrift Store can enjoy refreshments prepared by the rescue mission's kitchen staff. The rescue mission says the treats will eventually be sold in The Thrift Store's coffee shop, which is expected to open in July.

Evansville Rescue Mission says participants of the rescue mission's programming will spend time at the Thrift Store for work therapy while gaining transferable skills necessary for viable employment.

A large crowd was in attendance for the grand opening event Monday, which Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke attended.

At Monday's grand opening, rescue mission officials also made a big announcement. ERM President/CEO Tracy Goreman announced the rescue mission's plans to open a new shelter for women and children, the Susan H. Schneider Center for Women and Children.

You can visit The Thrift Store inside the Washington Square Mall at 4800 S. Green River Rd.

