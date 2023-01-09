Evansville resident expresses frustration with inconsistent trash pickup

Evansville resident Mark Carnahan said the issue with inconsistent trash pickup from Republic Services started in December.
"Since the end of last year, I called them numerous amount of times about them doing trash pickup," said Carnahan.
He said the issue has continued into the new year.
"They say they're going to show up but then they don't," sad Carnahan.
Carnahan lives in the Jacobsville area, the backyard of his home is where he and others on his street keep their trash bins.
That's where workers for Republic Services, the local waste collection company, picks up their trash.
Because of Carnahan's contracting duties his bin often contains more than just the typical amount of trash.
The contents often taking up space in his back yard affecting his construction work.
"Ive got box springs, I have branches, Christmas trees," said Carnahan.
According to Carnahan some of that trash found in his backyard isn't even his.
"Everybody else in the neighborhood decided to use my yard as a landfill," said Carnahan.
With construction debris, trash from his home mixed in with trash dumped in his yard by other people in the neighborhood, it piles up quickly. But Carnahan says Republic Services isn't keeping up the pace.
"I called on Tuesday then they said they'll pick up on Thursday, then I called Friday then they said Tuesday again, then Wednesday then they said that day or the next day then I called again on Friday and they said that week and then today. I called on Monday and they said it will be this Thursday," said Carnahan.
Although some of the trash has been picked up a lot still remains and Carnahan say's he doesn't know what else to do.
"I asked them this morning, is there any repercussions for you guys multiply saying youre going to show up but not do it. He say's well sir I can't comment on that," said Carnahan. "I'm sitting here with a yard full of trash. It's very frustrating because I'm like I have no options I can't get this out of here."
44News reached out to Republic Services for comment regarding Carnahan's complaint. No comment has been made yet.
A spokesperson for EWSU did reach out on behalf asking for more details about Carnahan's complaint, they said the company plans to look into it.
As for Carnahan, he's hoping trash pick and neighbors piling on top of his trash gets resolved soon.