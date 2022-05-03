Evansville Rotary Club Awards $27,000 In Grants to Educators

Tuesday, over $27,000 in Rotary Classroom Enrichment Grants were presented to public, private, and parochial schools.
The grants were given in partnership with the EVSC Foundation, and the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union.
"So we started this back in 1987, and we have funded over $800,000 in educational classroom grants. Children are our future and so we want to give back to our community, to our children, and this just helps us all," says Chairman Christy Walker
The grants will provide teachers the ability to implement programs that would not have been possible otherwise. And after a few challenging years, some teachers say this could not have come at a better time.
"The last 2 years teaching during our COVID world, they've been challenging. And lets just be honest, they've been emotionally exhausting. So I've been searching for something to recharge and regain my passion for teaching art, along comes this grant. this is my ticket," says Cynthia Barfield
Each recipient will be able to use this grant for their own unique projects like 'Scooter for Scholars', 'Printmaking', and a 'Sensory Chill Room'