Evansville’s Boom Squad gears up for season at band camp

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Summer band camp is underway right now for a lot of young musicians in the Tri-State. For one group, this week is a little different than years past.
Evansville’s very own Boom Squad is making themselves heard in Vincennes this week.
Band camp for them is a full week of hard work and dedication.
The organization consists of over 200 students between the ages of 4 and 17. They say there are more than 60 parent and adult volunteers, and there are six instructors that write, arrange and teach percussion technique, music, cadences, drills, routines and dances; all to benefit the youth of our community.
“We’re more than just a drum line. We’re a youth development organization,” says Associate Executive Director Deonte Turnley. “We help keep kids off the street as well as building them up. A lot of these kids come in and they have so much potential. It’s just that they don’t have that ability to tap into it yet.”
The recent loss of a longtime director set the tempo for their season.
James Hales was the Activities Director of Boom Squad for the past 16 years. They say he helped to change the heartbeat of hundreds in Evansville.
“We know that we have to keep moving forward because if he were here, that’s one thing he’d want us to do,” Turnley says.
It was leaders like Mr. Jimmy, that they say, encouraged former students, several going on and planning drums in college, to come back and help out with the organization. Several of their instructors are former students and college drum line graduates.
“We know kind of where he would have expected things to be so we’re just doing our best to make sure we’re holding up to that expectation,” Turnley tells 44News.
At camp, the group is practicing for an upcoming performance in Louisville, and for future opportunities to show their skills off to the world.