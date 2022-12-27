Evansville Salvation Army's 'Red Kettle Campaign' highlights community generosity

The Evansville Salvation Army received nearly $261,000 dollars this holiday season, this come as nearly a match from last years donations, but just $50,000 dollars short of their goal of $310,000 dollars.
On top of monetary donations, the organization is thankful for volunteers donating their time this holiday season.
We're really looking for some exciting things in the future," said Alex Rahman, Director of Community Engagement for the Evansville Salvation Army. It's all thanks to these funds that people are going to be able to stay in their apartments, their homes, keep the lights on, keep the gas on and its all thanks to everyone generosity."
The Evansville Salvation Army had more volunteers this year than the seven years that they've been recording volunteer sign ups, 130 volunteers with hundred of collective hours resulted in the amount raised this holiday season.