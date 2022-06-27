Evansville shooting sends man to hospital, damages business and vehicle

Police in Evansville, Indiana, are looking for more information on a Sunday shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
The Evansville Police Department says officers went to investigate a shooting in the area of Washington Avenue and S. Kentucky Avenue early Sunday around 3 a.m.
When they arrived in the area, police say they found a man who had been shot.
Officers provided aid to the man until an ambulance came and took him to the hospital for treatment. Police didn't say how serious the man's injuries were.
While investigating the shooting, EPD says officers also found damage to a business and a nearby vehicle.
No other details were released. Anyone with more information should call EPD.