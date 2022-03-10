 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
MARCH 18...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 18.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, March 09 the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Stromboli Week Set to Kick Off Next Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Stromboli Week Set to Kick off Next Week
Megan DiVenti

The Evansville Stromboli Week is coming back to the River City. 

The event, presented by Roca Bar, will kick off Sunday, March 13th and run until Saturday, March 19th. 

Several participating area restaurants will offer $7 Stromboli deals which will go back to helping the local eateries. 

Participants can pick up a Stromboli Week Passport until Friday, March 11th or download an electronic copy from EvansvilleStromboliWeek.com

For each location visited, participants will receive a sticker for their passport. 

People who visit five or more of the participating locations during the week, will get free entry into the 2022 Evansville Taco Festival planned for Saturday, April 30th. 

