Evansville Stromboli Week Set to Kick off Next Week

The Evansville Stromboli Week is coming back to the River City.
The event, presented by Roca Bar, will kick off Sunday, March 13th and run until Saturday, March 19th.
Several participating area restaurants will offer $7 Stromboli deals which will go back to helping the local eateries.
Participants can pick up a Stromboli Week Passport until Friday, March 11th or download an electronic copy from EvansvilleStromboliWeek.com.
For each location visited, participants will receive a sticker for their passport.
People who visit five or more of the participating locations during the week, will get free entry into the 2022 Evansville Taco Festival planned for Saturday, April 30th.