Evansville SWAT Challenge causes street closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--A portion of Downtown Evansville will be closed to drivers this weekend.
City officials say Riverside Drive from Court Street to Cherry Street will be closed Friday, May 5th and Saturday, May 6th.
This closure will begin at 10 a.m. Friday morning and re-open Saturday at 4 p.m.
The closure allows organizers of the Evansville Police Foundation to prepare for this year's Annual SWAT Challenge.
The 5K features a course that starts at the Four Freedoms Monument and ends just past the Korean War Memorial.
The course will feature more than 20 obstacles designed by the SWAT Team themselves.
The challenge begins Saturday, May 6th at 8 a.m.