Evansville teen accused of shooting at police officer makes first court appearance

An Evansville teen who was arrested after being accused of shooting at an off-duty police officer is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.
Court records show 17-year-old Denali Thomas will have his initial hearing in court at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Thomas was arrested and charged with attempted murder earlier in May after police say he shot at an off-duty officer near the Corner Pocket Bar off of Fulton Avenue.
The officer was not hit and returned fire. Thomas was not hit either.
During his court appearance Thursday, Thomas' next hearing was scheduled for June 2 at 10:00 a.m.
Thomas remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.