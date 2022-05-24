Evansville Teen Announced U.S. Presidential Scholar

Sneha Yelamanchili is just like any 17-year-old high school student.
A recent graduate from Evansville's signature school, one of the top ranked schools in the nation according to U.S. News, Yelamanchili achieved a variety of academic accomplishments throughout her time there.
Now she gets to add one more and this one is a pretty big deal.
"I've been recognized as a U.S. 2022 Presidential Scholar, so I'm basically one of the top 161 graduating seniors this year," said Yelamanchili.
Awarded to only one boy and one girl in each state, Yelamanchili was in Atlanta for a science and engineering fair when she received the news.
"I was like ok, I should check my email so I can be sure," said Yelamanchili. "I opened it up and I saw that I had two emails from the U.S Department of Education."
That's a moment she'll never forget.
"I literally jumped up like three feet in the air just in the middle of the street," said Yelamanchili.
She said she credits this accomplishment to her teachers at Signature School and most importantly her family.
"They've always instilled in me a passion for academics and academic excellence and I think they've always urged me to be really moral and upright and care about honesty and straight forwardness," said Yelamanchili.
Now that she has achieved this big accomplishment, Yelamanchili plans to move to Cambridge, MA to attend Harvard University. That's where she will further her passion for academics, studying Molecular and Cellular Biology.