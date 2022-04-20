Evansville teen killed in apparent accidental shooting was freshman at Reitz High School

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, say they're investigating the shooting death of a teenager.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to a shooting at a home on W. Virginia Street around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.
When they got there, EPD says they found the victim with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was beyond help, and that the coroner's office was called to the scene.
At this time, police say the shooting appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted.
Community members reached out to us about the incident, and said that the teen who died was a student at Reitz.
Reitz High School released the following statement on Wednesday:
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy at a later time.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this developing story.