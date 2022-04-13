Evansville Thunderbolts Announce Round One Playoff Information and Roster

The Evansville Thunderbolts have released their Round One playoff information and roster.
The Thunderbolts will be playing the Huntsville Havoc for the first round of the SPHL's 2022 President Cup Playoffs, with the first game of the series scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
The three-game series schedule is as follows:
- Game 1 Thursday, April 14th at Huntsville 7:00pm
- Game 2 Saturday, April 16th at Evansville 7:00pm Swonder Ice Arena
- Game 3 Sunday, April 17th at Huntsville 7:00pm (If Necessary)
Doors for the game will open at 5:45 p.m. for Thunderbolt Season Ticket Holders, with doors at 6:15 p.m. for the General Public.
All seating will be general admission and is limited. The organization encourages fans to order tickets in advance to guarantee entry.
Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 per youth, and can be purchased online, by phone at 812-422-BOLT, or by walk-up on game day at the Swonder Ice Arena Box Office beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Because of a conflict of schedules with their home ice at the Ford Center, the team will be playing all home playoff games at Swonder.
