Evansville Thunderbolts Host Annual Education Day Game

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday, March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&