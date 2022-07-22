 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Evansville to host 2025 NCAA regional Cross Country championship

Another NCAA championship will take place in Evansville in a couple of years.

Evansville Sports Corp announced Friday that Evansville has been selected to host the 2025 NCAA Division I Great Lakes Region Cross Country Championships.

Co-hosted with the University of Evansville, the Championships will take place at Angel Mounds on November 14th, 2025.  This will be the second time that Evansville has been selected to host a region championship.

"Being selected to host another by the Division I Cross Country Committee affirms the success of our efforts and community support," said Eric Marvin, President of the Evansville Sports Corporation.

The event joins a list of other NCAA Championships to take place in Evansville between 2023 and 2026.  They include:

- 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Midwest Region Cross County Championships

- 2023, 2024, and 2025 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship

- 2026 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships

"This announcement is huge for the City of Evansville and provides many positives for the UE cross country program," said Kenneth Siegfried, Director of Athletics for University of Evansville.