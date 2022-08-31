Evansville to host hiring event to honor National Disability Employment Awareness Month

As nearly every hiring manager or business owner knows all too well, employers are having a hard time finding employees in this competitive job market.
Consequently, people with disabilities who are looking for work often have difficulties getting hired.
The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Advisory Board on Disability Services along with the Disability Resources Office at the University of Southern Indiana, is offering a free workshop and job fair.
According to organizers, “How Dis-ABILITY Can Build Your Workforce”, will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Old National events Plaza from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Employers that hired individuals with disabilities will participate in a group discussion to talk about the experience and how it helped their company.
There will be a luncheon at 11:45 a.m., that will feature Becky Curran Kekula, an International TEDx Motivational Speaker and disability inclusion advisor. The cost tot attend the luncheon is $30 which will be followed by a job fair from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Employers interested in participating can register by Friday, September 30.
For more information, contact the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission at (812) 436-4927