 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville to host hiring event to honor National Disability Employment Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville-Area Officials Release Annual Homelessness Report, Outline COVID Impact

As nearly every hiring manager or business owner knows all too well, employers are having a hard time finding employees in this competitive job market.

Consequently, people with disabilities who are looking for work often have difficulties getting hired.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Advisory Board on Disability Services along with the Disability Resources Office at the University of Southern Indiana, is offering a free workshop and job fair.

According to organizers, “How Dis-ABILITY Can Build Your Workforce”, will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Old National events Plaza from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Employers that hired individuals with disabilities will participate in a group discussion to talk about the experience and how it helped their company.

There will be a luncheon at 11:45 a.m., that will feature Becky Curran Kekula, an International TEDx Motivational Speaker and disability inclusion advisor. The cost tot attend the luncheon is $30 which will be followed by a job fair from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Employers interested in participating can register by Friday, September 30.

For more information, contact the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission at (812) 436-4927

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you