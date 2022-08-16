Evansville Toddler defies the odd's despite battling rare form of SMA

Daniele Johnson is a mother of 4. She spends most of her day at home taking care of her children and watching over 2 year old Anthony.
Since the day Anthony was born, Daniele has spent every second of the day catering to him as he was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
"It robs your of your physical strength to eat, breath, move," said Johnson. "it atrophes your muscles."
Not only was Anthony diagnosed with SMA, he's battling a rare form of the disease.
"He's type 0, and there's not a lot of type 0's in the world," said Johnson. "most type 0's die within a month or two of birth."
A toddler, Anthony's journey hasn't been easy. 5 days after he was born he underwent heart surgery, during that time doctors told Daniele that he had SMA and that he may not have a long time to live.
"We were told his life expectancy was about two years and to just love him while we could," said Johnson. "I was devastated."
With help from doctors, support from family and new treatment, Anthony is defying the odds.
"He will be 3 September 4th," said Johnson.
Overcoming every obstacle put in his way.
"When he was born he has no movement. He couldn't breath on his own, he couldn't eat," said Johnson. "Now he can actually take sprints off of his ventilator and breath on his own."
A lot of this is due to his new medication, specifically prescribed to those battling SMA.
" It's called Evrysdi and I feel like that has helped him more than anything," said Johnson. "he has gotten so strong and gained so much more motor function."
A miracle, is what his mother calls him. She's proud of how far he has come and wants to bring awareness to the disease and be a voice for other mother's experiencing the same thing.
"Two people caring the SMA gene, like me and Anthony's father, we had no idea we were carriers and so that's how he received SMA," said Johnson. "So just know ahead of time, get early screening and you can have treatment within days of your baby being born."