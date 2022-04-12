Evansville-Vanderburgh Co. EMA Preparing for Wednesday's Storm

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency has been preparing for the threat of severe weather on Wednesday.
According to EMA Director Cliff Weaver, the team has been coordinating response efforts since Monday.
As of Tuesday night, Evansville and the surrounding area has been put under a Level 4 of 5 on the Threat Index.
Weaver encourages Tri-Staters to plan ahead and make sure there is a safe zone in your home. If not, you are encouraged to have plans to go somewhere that has a basement or strong interior walls to wait out Wednesday evening's storms.
Weaver also recommends having a weather app like the Storm Team 44 app or a weather radio readily available.