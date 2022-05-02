Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library announces start date for summer reading program

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library announced Monday that the library branch's annual summer reading celebration is set to kick off on June 1.
EVPL says this year's theme is "Our Summer: Growing Stories," which celebrates the environment and how it shapes our lives and stories.
“All of our stories are shaped by the natural world around us,” EVPL Programs Manager Erika Qualls Barnett said. “EVPL encourages everyone to be a part of growing our community’s story by participating in Our Summer.”
Here's how it works:
- Readers of all ages are invited to participate. Participants will be grouped by age: ages 0-5, ages 6-8, ages 9-12, Teens, and Adults.
- To register, visit any EVPL location or an outreach event the library attends. All EVPL locations are hosting an annual summer reading celebration kickoff event on Wednesday, June 1. EVPL Central, EVPL McCollough, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL Red Bank’s events will be 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. EVPL East, EVPL Stringtown, and EVPL West’s events will be 3:00 to 4:00 pm.
- Once registered, you’ll receive a registration prize that includes a coupon for a free book from the EVPL Foundation Summer Book Sale.
- Record books read on the log provided at registration. Return your log by Sunday, July 31, to be entered for our grand prize. Readers can finish multiple logs for additional entries.
- Once readers finish 10 books and return their log, they will also receive a completion prize.
- Prizes for Our Summer include Evansville Otters tickets, Mesker Park Zoo passes, gift cards, and more.
After kicking off on June 1, the program will run through July 31.
For more information on the event, just visit evpl.org.