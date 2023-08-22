Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations open for public during extreme weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A much needed cooling shelter in Evansville was forced to close on Tuesday over a broken air conditioning unit.
In extreme weather, including heat like the temperature the Tri-State is battling this week, the CK Newsome Community Center is one of the places people can go.
With that option now gone, people are flocking to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.
All EVPL locations (not including McCollough Library) are open to the public from 9am-8pm Monday- Thursday. On Fridays, locations close at 6pm
Heather McKinney, EVPL Content Marketing Specialist, says, “We are happy to be that place for everyone. You don’t have to have an EVPL library card to take advantage and come into our spaces. Even if you don’t live in Evansville or you don’t live in Vanderburgh County, we’re happy to have you here at the library.”
EVPL has 7 different locations for people trying to beat the heat. That includes EVPL Central, EVPL East, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, EVPL Red Bank, EVPL Stringtown, and EVPL West.