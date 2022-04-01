 Skip to main content
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Receives Two Awards

  Updated
  • 0
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library receives two awards

EVPL received the "Project or Program Award in Education" and the "Regional Collaboration Award" during Leadership Everyone's 27th Annual Celebration of Leadership.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) says it recently received two awards.

The EVPL received the "Project or Program Award in Education" and the "Regional Collaboration Award" during Leadership Everyone’s "27th Annual Celebration of Leadership."

The Project or Program Award in Education was received by EVPL for its program in partnership with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, which offers free online tutoring to local students.

The EVPL says it received the Regional Collaboration Award for its "Book N' Cook" program, which is in partnership with Legacy Taste of the Garden and Urban Seeds. That program teaches children ages 8 through 10 about cooking while connecting them to our local food system.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the work of our staff and partners with the announcement of the two awards,” said EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “These awards shine a light on EVPL’s collaboration with local leaders to expand the reach and accessibility of library resources in our community.”

For more information on the library branch and its programs, visit evpl.org.

