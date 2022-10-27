Evansville vegan restaurant gets new life with ownership change

A vegan restaurant in Evansville recently slated to close because of rising inflation among other reasons, will stay open after someone stepped up to buy the eatery.
The next ownership group will be the third for the restaurant. It went through an ownership change last summer.
Flourish Plant-Based Eatery is the only Evansville restaurant to offer a 100% vegan menu. It opened in early 2020 on the city's west side.
44News has learned it will reopen under new ownership on October 21, just 6 days before the pending sale was announced.
The update was posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.
The previous post about the upcoming closure of the restaurant was also deleted from the social media feed.
The current owners took to Facebook to announce the sale, which they say is still in process.
The restaurant will close for an unknown amount of time during the transition and will reopen under new ownership.
The final day for the restaurant under the current ownership will be Friday October 28.
No re-opening date has been set just yet.