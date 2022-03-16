 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Evansville Veterans Invited to Walk on Wednesdays at Wesselman Woods

  • 0
Evansville Veterans Invited to Walk on Wednesdays at Wesselman Woods
Marisa Patwa

The Evansville Vet Center is asking veterans to come out to Wesselman Woods for a few hours of walking every week.

The goal is for our local heroes to spend more time together, while improving their health.

University of Evansville graduate Sam Kinyanjui served in the marine corps from 2007 to 2014.

Now, he helps encourage his fellow service members to have a fit lifestyle.

Especially with many older veterans being cooped up at home over the last two years.

"Covid dealt us a big blow and a lot of veterans tend to isolate themselves during this time," Kinyanjui said. "But what we've seen is a resurgence of veterans willing to do little things whether it's walking, running, yoga, the gym, the Y, so we just want to see more veterans active."

Veterans can join in on the walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of summer.

The Evansville Vet Center is also hosting a cook-off Friday April 29th from 11 to noon.

