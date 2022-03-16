Evansville Veterans Invited to Walk on Wednesdays at Wesselman Woods

The Evansville Vet Center is asking veterans to come out to Wesselman Woods for a few hours of walking every week.
The goal is for our local heroes to spend more time together, while improving their health.
University of Evansville graduate Sam Kinyanjui served in the marine corps from 2007 to 2014.
Now, he helps encourage his fellow service members to have a fit lifestyle.
Especially with many older veterans being cooped up at home over the last two years.
"Covid dealt us a big blow and a lot of veterans tend to isolate themselves during this time," Kinyanjui said. "But what we've seen is a resurgence of veterans willing to do little things whether it's walking, running, yoga, the gym, the Y, so we just want to see more veterans active."
Veterans can join in on the walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of summer.
The Evansville Vet Center is also hosting a cook-off Friday April 29th from 11 to noon.