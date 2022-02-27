 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Veterans React to Ukraine Invasion

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Veterans React to Ukraine Invasion
Marisa Patwa

For our so many of our tri-state veterans, these images of explosions and destruction in Ukraine are bringing back so many memories.

44NEWS checked in with the veterans at the VFW post 1114 at Wabash Ave in Evansville to ask them how they felt about the escalation of violence over the last few days.

For many of them, while the crisis is heartbreaking, they want to lend their support to everyone impacted in Ukraine.

"From a soldier's aspect, I look at my two tours in Vietnam and a tour in Kuwait and Iraq," said Jerry Blake, retired U.S. Command sergeant major. "And what I want to see is, even though we won't have boots on the ground in Ukraine, we should still support them. And we should have done this months ago."

Veterans say they hope this conflict will end soon and without a mass loss of life.

