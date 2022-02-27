Evansville Veterans React to Ukraine Invasion

For our so many of our tri-state veterans, these images of explosions and destruction in Ukraine are bringing back so many memories.
44NEWS checked in with the veterans at the VFW post 1114 at Wabash Ave in Evansville to ask them how they felt about the escalation of violence over the last few days.
For many of them, while the crisis is heartbreaking, they want to lend their support to everyone impacted in Ukraine.
"From a soldier's aspect, I look at my two tours in Vietnam and a tour in Kuwait and Iraq," said Jerry Blake, retired U.S. Command sergeant major. "And what I want to see is, even though we won't have boots on the ground in Ukraine, we should still support them. And we should have done this months ago."
Veterans say they hope this conflict will end soon and without a mass loss of life.