 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville War Time Museum announces arrival of 4 vintage planes

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Wartime Museum

Next Thursday, the Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four vintage planes. 

The B-29 Superfortress FiFi, the most advanced bomber of WWII, is the world’s most famous flying B-29. The plane was designed to fly higher and faster than enemy fighters and helped bring an end to the war. 

The B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil is one of two that remains today, out of the  18,000 built. 

The PT-17 Boeing Stearman trained more crews than any other aircraft during WWII. 

The Air Force One L-26B Ike’s Bird, was the smallest and first plane used for Air Force One.

The museum will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22.

Admission will be $20 for adults, $10 for students 11-17, and children 10 and under will get in for free.

Click here to purchase a flight on one of the planes. Visitors will be able to tour the planes between flights. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device