Evansville War Time Museum announces arrival of 4 vintage planes

Next Thursday, the Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four vintage planes.
The B-29 Superfortress FiFi, the most advanced bomber of WWII, is the world’s most famous flying B-29. The plane was designed to fly higher and faster than enemy fighters and helped bring an end to the war.
The B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil is one of two that remains today, out of the 18,000 built.
The PT-17 Boeing Stearman trained more crews than any other aircraft during WWII.
The Air Force One L-26B Ike’s Bird, was the smallest and first plane used for Air Force One.
The museum will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22.
Admission will be $20 for adults, $10 for students 11-17, and children 10 and under will get in for free.
Click here to purchase a flight on one of the planes. Visitors will be able to tour the planes between flights.