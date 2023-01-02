 Skip to main content
.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Evansville warehouse fire enters it's third day

ATF and Fire Marshalls joined Evansville Firefighters today as they continued to battle the Garvin St. warehouse fire for the third day.

Crews continue to try to put out the few remaining hot spots of the fire that started on the afternoon of New Year's Eve. Many of the fire spots will appear to be fully extinguished, only to rekindle later.

Burning plastics, as well as other materials were said to be inside the warehouse, and are creating a poor air quality near the area of the fire.

Residents from homes as far as Evansville Regional Airport told 44News that they could smell the smoke from the fire outside of their homes. Smoke from structure fires can contain cancer-causing chemicals with long-term health effects.

E.F.D. Division Chief Mike Larson stated that "This is going to be a very long process to get this all totally extinguished before we can get excavators in and start turning things over and get to some of those hotspots under the roof material that collapsed when the building fell in.”

The Evansville Fire Department released a statement on Monday, stating:

"EFD held an agency briefing this morning at our Administrative Offices. Those in attendance were representatives from:

• Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office

• ATF

• Evansville Police Department

• Evansville/Vanderburgh Co. EMA

The overall discussion was about reducing the number of firefighters on scene due to the reduced number of visible hotspots and how we will move forward with the investigation. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the ATF, will jointly lead this investigative process which is anticipated to fully begin on Wednesday (1-4-2023).

More information will be released as we get it."

