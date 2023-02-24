Evansville Wartime Museum announces a special surprise

Evansville Wartime Museum will be recognized as a heritage city destination.
It was announced today that the city’s museum will be a stop on the War trail of Military Monuments and Museums in Indiana.
We spoke with Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch, on the city being a part of this trail , “It will be featured obviously, and be a part of military monuments and museum initiative. To be able to recognize and honor our military monuments and museums, and those Hoosier heroes that have served.”
The trail list, including all other monuments throughout Indiana, is set to be launched on the Fourth of July of this year.
The Evansville Wartime Museum is a place to visit for world-changing stories about the community’s involvement in winning WWII. Evansville was a known center for WWII production, as factories made products to help fight on land, sea, or air.
At today’s press conference, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke on the history of that production, “During the Second World War, the city produced 167 LSTs, more than 6,200 P-47s, and at one point the city produced 96% of .45 caliber ammunition for the war. We were a shining star for our country.”
The artifacts they display come from the community and they are always on the lookout for more artifacts related to their vision and mission.
As a community museum, their funding comes from visitors, memberships and fundraising.