Evansville Wartime Museum Hosting Flights and Tours on iconic WW2 aircraft that flew on D-Day

The Evansville Wartime Museum says the C-47A trooper carrier aircraft "That's All, Brother," is available to tour and take flights on from June 9 - 11th.
The plane is one of four Commemorative Air Force aircraft that are in the River City for the Warbird Expo.
The plane led the Airborne Invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944, carrying 101st Airborne Division paratroopers into France during the D-Day invasion. During the remainder of WWII, That’s All Brother served in Operation Dragoon, Market Garden, the Relief of Bastogne, and Operation Varsity.
"On June 6th, 79 years ago, it was the lead airplane of 821 paratrooper airplanes. So it was the first one to lead that armada of paratroopers on D-Day into Normandy." said John "Jedi" Cotter, who pilots 'That's All Brother.'
"When you walk through the aircraft, everything you see is restored to as it was in 1944" he continued.
Several flights on That's All, Brother are still available for Saturday and Sunday and can be booked online with tickets priced at $275. Passengers must be at least 12-years-old to fly, and must be able to enter and exit the aircraft unassisted and wear a seatbelt during the flight.