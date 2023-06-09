 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Evansville Wartime Museum Hosting Flights and Tours on iconic WW2 aircraft that flew on D-Day

That's All Brother Evansville Wartime Museum

The Evansville Wartime Museum says the C-47A trooper carrier aircraft "That's All, Brother," is available to tour and take flights on from June 9 - 11th.

The plane is one of four Commemorative Air Force aircraft that are in the River City  for the Warbird Expo.

The plane led the Airborne Invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944, carrying 101st Airborne Division paratroopers into France during the D-Day invasion. During the remainder of WWII, That’s All Brother served in Operation Dragoon, Market Garden, the Relief of Bastogne, and Operation Varsity. 

"On June 6th, 79 years ago, it was the lead airplane of 821 paratrooper airplanes.  So it was the first one to lead that armada of paratroopers on D-Day into Normandy." said John "Jedi" Cotter, who pilots 'That's All Brother.'

"When you walk through the aircraft, everything you see is restored to as it was in 1944" he continued.

Several flights on That's All, Brother are still available for Saturday and Sunday and can be booked online with tickets priced at $275. Passengers must be at least 12-years-old to fly, and must be able to enter and exit the aircraft unassisted and wear a seatbelt during the flight.

Evansville Wartime Museum warbird expo

