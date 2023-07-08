 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville Wartime Museum receives $50k grant

  • 0

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— The Evansville Wartime Museum has received a $50,000 grant.

The museum was awarded the $50,000 Heritage Support Grant from the Indiana Historical Society through the Lilly Endowment.

Officials say they will use the funds to buy and install a ten ft. by 16 ft. modular room with dedicated temperature and humidity control on the hangar’s 2nd-floor mezzanine.

Museum officials say the space will provide a collection area meeting the highest standards of the museum community.

According to the press release, the room will protect the museum’s most delicate items against swings in temperature and humidity.

Evansville Wartime Museum modular room
Evansville Wartime Museum modular room

Recommended for you