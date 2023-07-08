Evansville Wartime Museum receives $50k grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— The Evansville Wartime Museum has received a $50,000 grant.
The museum was awarded the $50,000 Heritage Support Grant from the Indiana Historical Society through the Lilly Endowment.
Officials say they will use the funds to buy and install a ten ft. by 16 ft. modular room with dedicated temperature and humidity control on the hangar’s 2nd-floor mezzanine.
Museum officials say the space will provide a collection area meeting the highest standards of the museum community.
According to the press release, the room will protect the museum’s most delicate items against swings in temperature and humidity.