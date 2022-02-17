Evansville Woman Accused of Burglarizing Two Businesses, Attempting to Break Into ATM

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Evansville Woman Accused of Burglarizing Two Businesses, Attempting to Break Into ATM

  • Updated
  • 0
ARMANI CHANELLE ANDREE BUCKNER via Vanderburgh County Jail

Armani Buckner (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville woman was arrested on multiple burglary charges Wednesday after police say she stole from several downtown businesses and damaged an ATM.

The Evansville Police Department says it happened on Wednesday afternoon when an officer was driving down SE Third Street and saw a woman pushing a shopping cart in the middle of the road.

The EPD report says that the officer spoke with the woman and identified her as 22-year-old Armani Buckner of Evansville. After identifying Buckner, the officer learned she had active misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.

The police report says that the shopping cart that Buckner was pushing had unopened alcohol bottles, checks, and other miscellaneous items inside it.

Police say that alcohol had been stolen from Bru Burger, and that checks had been stolen from the FC Tucker Realty Office. They say that security camera footage from Bru Burger showed Buckner at the bar taking the alcohol.

Police say Buckner had a pickaxe on her, and that she admitted to using the pickaxe to get into the FC Tucker office.

After officers took Buckner into custody, another officer was investigating an attempted ATM break-in at the downtown Fifth Third Bank.

By communicating with the other officers, EPD says Buckner was linked to the attempted ATM break-in. By looking it the damage to the ATM, the officer said it looked like the pickaxe had been used in the attempted theft.

Police say Buckner admitted to trying to break into the ATM.

She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond on multiple charges of Burglary and Theft.

Tags

Recommended for you