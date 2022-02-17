Evansville Woman Accused of Burglarizing Two Businesses, Attempting to Break Into ATM

An Evansville woman was arrested on multiple burglary charges Wednesday after police say she stole from several downtown businesses and damaged an ATM.
The Evansville Police Department says it happened on Wednesday afternoon when an officer was driving down SE Third Street and saw a woman pushing a shopping cart in the middle of the road.
The EPD report says that the officer spoke with the woman and identified her as 22-year-old Armani Buckner of Evansville. After identifying Buckner, the officer learned she had active misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.
The police report says that the shopping cart that Buckner was pushing had unopened alcohol bottles, checks, and other miscellaneous items inside it.
Police say that alcohol had been stolen from Bru Burger, and that checks had been stolen from the FC Tucker Realty Office. They say that security camera footage from Bru Burger showed Buckner at the bar taking the alcohol.
Police say Buckner had a pickaxe on her, and that she admitted to using the pickaxe to get into the FC Tucker office.
After officers took Buckner into custody, another officer was investigating an attempted ATM break-in at the downtown Fifth Third Bank.
By communicating with the other officers, EPD says Buckner was linked to the attempted ATM break-in. By looking it the damage to the ATM, the officer said it looked like the pickaxe had been used in the attempted theft.
Police say Buckner admitted to trying to break into the ATM.
She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond on multiple charges of Burglary and Theft.