Evansville Woman Accused of Pulling Knife on Deputies Facing Attempted Murder Charge

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office were involved in a standoff situation at some apartment's on Evansville's east side Thursday.
The sheriff's office says it started around 9:00 a.m. when deputies were serving an eviction notice to a woman living in an apartment on Eden Court, which is just off of Eden Drive between Green River Road and Burkhardt Road.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at the apartment, which was occupied by Antwynette Pope, and knocked on the door.
After several unsuccessful attempts to contact Pope, the sheriff's office says deputies used a key provided by the apartment complex for entry.
As they opened the door, the sheriff's office says deputies found it had been barricaded with furniture, which they attempted to remove. They say that's when Pope appeared with a knife and made several attempts to stab and cut a deputy.
After a nearly three-hour standoff, the sheriff's office said that a chemical irritant was used to get Pope out and into custody.
While no one was injured in the incident, Vanderburgh County Jail records show Pope was booked on the charge of Attempted Murder.