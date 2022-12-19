 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville woman arrested, accused of DUI on busy east side roads without a front tire

  • Updated
  • 0
Lauren Hertel

Lauren Hertel is accused of DWI after police say she drove down a busy Evansville road with no front tire, and hitting another vehicle.

 Tommy Mason

Hertel is accused of DWI and driving on a suspended license after driving down a busy Evansville road with no front tire.

A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she was driving on a busy Evansville road without a tire while under the influence.

The incident happened at Green River Road and Division Street Friday morning.

Police say the car was speeding, without a front drivers side tire, which later crashed with another vehicle.

The driver has since been identified as Lauren Hertel.

Officers taking her in custody said she had slow and slurred speech during the arrest.

Hertel had a suspended drivers license, and count not provide any proof of insurance.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device