Evansville woman arrested after driving busy east side roads without a front tire

A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say, she was driving on a busy Evansville road without a tire.
The incident happened at Green River Road and Division Street Friday morning.
Police say the car was speeding, without a front drivers side tire, which later crashed with another vehicle.
The driver has since been identified as Lauren Hertel.
Officers taking her in custody said she had slow and slurred speech during the arrest.
Hertel had a suspended drivers license, and count not provide any proof of insurance....