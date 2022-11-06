Evansville woman arrested on burglary charges

An Evansville woman was arrested for burglary charges after police say she broke into a home, stole items, and tried to sell them.
Officers say they were sent to a house on South Garvin Street for a residential burglary report on November 5th around 4:00 p.m.
Police say they saw Mariah Burlison leaving a house on Sweetser Avenue and arrested her at the intersection of Governor Street and Cass Avenue.
Authorities say Burlison told officers she was babysitting at a house on Sweetser Avenue. She said she left the house on a bike ride at 2:30 p.m. and returned at 4:00.
According to officers, Burlison said she went nowhere near the house on Garvin Street. Burlison also told them she had a pair of Puma shoes that she was giving to the homeowner at Sweetser Avenue. Burlison said she gets a lot of items from going through dumpsters.
Officers say they spoke with the homeowner at Sweetser Avenue, and he told them he and his wife are friends with Burlison, but she isn't over often.
He told officers Burlison usually shows up to sell random items. Burlison came over with a suitcase, puma shoes, and a makeup bag she attempted to sell to him and his wife. There were also prescription pill bottles with medicine inside. Officers say the medication was prescribed to the victim on Garvin Street, and the other items were reported missing by the victim's wife.
Officers say the victim said he and his wife left home with the doors and windows locked and returned to find the back window of their apartment open and off the tracks and the back door unlocked. He also said they found wrestling gear in the trash and more items outside their home in bins.
The victim reported Burlison for using meth in front of his children while she was babysitting them on October 30th.
A total of $905 worth of items were taken from the home on South Garvin Street.
Burlison was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for burglary and criminal trespass.