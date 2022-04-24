Evansville woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family

A crowd of more than one hundred people from all walks of life gathered at Howell General Baptist Church to celebrate the 100th birthday of Evansville woman Vivian Elder on Sunday.
Ms. Elder has worked as a nurse, accountant, chocolate taster, and rancher over the past ten decades and shows no signs of slowing down.
She credits her longevity to her Christian faith and helping others, as well as avoiding the doctor if at all possible.
Vivian started volunteering with SWIRCA at the age of 88 years old, and continues to be active with them throughout the community.
SWIRCA also hosted a birthday party for Elder on Friday.
"I want to thank everybody that has been so wonderful for my hundredth birthday," Elder said. "I don't know how I got here. I guess God doesn't want me yet, so I'll be here as long as he wants me, and if anybody needs me, all they have to do is let me know."