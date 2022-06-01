Evansville woman charged with Arson, accused of starting fire at apartment

A fire at an Evansville apartment complex landed a woman in jail on an arson charge.
Police say 38-year-old Niki Rhodes of Evansville was arrested and charged with arson after an incident that happened Tuesday at an apartment on Sunburst Boulevard.
Evansville Police Department officers and Evansville Fire Department crews were called to the apartment around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller said someone was setting clothes on fire inside the building.
When officers arrived they said there was still some smoke in the hallway, but that EFD was already on the scene.
Police say some burnt clothes were found soaked with water in the trash can, and that there were burn marks on the walls of the closet in the bedroom.
As Rhodes was cuffed and questioned, police say she was changing her story. They say she first denied starting a fire, but then said that she had accidentally set the clothes on fire.
Rhodes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for arson. She'll appear in court of the first time later Wednesday.