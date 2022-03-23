Evansville Woman Charged With Neglect After Toddler Found Alone Outside: Affidavit

A woman was arrested and charged with neglect after police say Narcan had to be used to revive her when her young child was found wandering alone outside.
According to a police report, officers were sent to the Delaware Trace Apartments in February after a 911 call about a resident who found a toddler with no shoes wandering outside unsupervised.
The report says that the resident said they saw an open door and that they called maintenance to come check the apartment. When the maintenance worker checked out the apartment, they found a woman on the floor, slightly propped up against a closet.
Police said the woman was 41-year-old Kerri Jo Gardner of Evansville. They say that AMR informed Gardner that it took a total of six milligrams of Narcan to revive her.
According to the affidavit, Gardner said she took six or seven Suboxone pills, but officials at the scene believed she may have taken more than that or been under the influence of another substance due to how much Narcan it took to resuscitate her.
The police report says the toddler was picked up by a family member.
After being arrested and charged with neglect on Tuesday, Gardner was released from jail on a $500 bond.