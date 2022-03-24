Evansville Woman Could Face Attempted Murder Charge After Pulling Knife on Deputies: VCSO

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office were involved in a standoff situation at some apartment's on Evansville's east side Thursday.
The sheriff's office says it started around 9:00 a.m. when deputies were serving an eviction notice to a woman living in an apartment on Eden Court, which is just off of Eden Drive between Green River Road and Burkhardt Road.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman came at deputies with a knife then retreated back into the home, starting the standoff situation.
Our 44News crew at the scene says authorities eventually used tear gas to take the woman into custody.
After she was taken into custody, officials at the scene said the woman was being taken to jail for attempted murder.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
No other information is available right now, but we're told the sheriff's office plans on issuing a statement later.