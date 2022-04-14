Evansville Woman Facing Neglect Charge After Young Child Found Alone Outside: Police

An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with neglect on Wednesday morning after police say a young child was found wandering alone outside.
Police were called to the area of Burdette Avenue off of Washington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after someone called 911 and said they saw a young child wandering around outside in a parking lot.
Police say they were able to determine that the child, who was 3-years-old, lived at a nearby apartment.
When officers got to the apartment, they said they found a 1-year-old standing in the open doorway of a unit on the second floor.
Officers said they went inside to check on the welfare of anyone else who may have been there.
EPD says no one else was inside the home, but that there was trash was scattered around no furniture.
Police say they discovered that 20-year-old Medjina Augustin lived there. They say they contacted her by phone and she said she was at an appointment, and that she was on her way back home.
EPD says Augustin told officers she had been gone since about 9:00 a.m., and that she forgot to call someone to watch the kids.
According to Police, Augustin is the mother of the 1-year-old and the sister of the 3-year-old.
Police say both of the kids had full diapers that needed to be changed, and that the 1-year-old also had a scratch on his face that went over his eye that appeared to have happened recently.
The Department of Child Services took the children, and Augustin was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for neglect.