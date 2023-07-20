Evansville woman heartbroken after a body is found inside her childhood home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville police are investigating two separate deaths after bodies were found in vacant homes on Harriet Street and Read Street, one day from each other and less than a mile apart.
Officials are still trying to identify the woman found in the home on Harriet Street, but they say, 39-year-old Derek Clark was the man found dead on Read Street.
A cause of death has not been determined for either.
Neighbors say different people are always in and out of abandoned homes in the neighborhood, 200 Read Street included, where Clark was discovered.
For Pamela Graham, that house at 200 Read Street is more than just boarded up windows and shattered glass. It’s filled with 20 years of memories of a childhood well spent with family.
Her childhood home now sits owner-less, vacant.
Pamela says the news of a body being found wasn’t surprising, it was just heartbreaking.
“When I found out it was Derek, I was devastated. Derek was a very nice guy. The sweetest person on Earth. But for someone to die in this home… it was very upsetting,” Pamela tells 44News.
The investigation into cause or manner of death is still ongoing.