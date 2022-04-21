Evansville woman hosts blood drive in honor of her fight with blood cancer

An Evansville woman hosted a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday in honor of her 57th birthday and her fight with blood cancer.
Jennifer Raibley says she was feeling strange and uncomfortable for several weeks in late spring of 2021.
After going to the doctor several times, a visit in July 2021 led to her diagnosis of B-cell Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), cancer of blood and bone marrow, turning her world upside down.
Raibley checked into the hospital on July 5, 2021, and doctors began chemo a couple of days later.
Now, Jennifer is in remission and determined to educate the community on the need for blood donation and how it saved her life.
“My road to recovery would not be possible without the generosity of blood donors,” said Raibley. “In honor of my 57th birthday, I would love for 57 donors to give blood.”
“It is critically important that people come out to give blood,” said Beth Sweeney, Southwest Indiana Chapter Executive Director for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Blood on the shelves helps ensure all patients, including those battling cancer, have access to blood products to allow them to live happy, healthier lives.”
The "Jen's Army Blood Drive" began at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, and continued to 4:00 p.m. at the American Red Cross location at 29 S. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville.
While Thursday's drive has already ended, there are always opportunity for those looking to donate blood. Just visit redcrossblood.org to find an upcoming blood drive near you.
For more details on how to prepare to give blood, visit the Red Cross's "What to Do Before, During and After Your Donation" page.