Evansville Woman Sentenced After Plea Agreement Reached in 2021 Shooting

An Evansville woman has received her sentencing after a shooting that happened back in 2021.
Court records show Alexandra Burris was sentenced to nine years total on Wednesday, with the first three years being served on ABK Tracking GPS Electronic Home Detention, and the remaining six years on probation.
Burris was sentenced for the Level 3 Felony charge of Aggravated Battery.
At the time of the shooting in 2021, Burris was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in the shooting of her husband.
Burris entered into a plea agreement that dismissed the other charges in the case, including the Attempted Murder charge.
Court documents say that if Burris violates the terms of her home detention, she will serve prison time.