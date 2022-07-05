Evansville World War II veteran defying odds, celebrating record-setting birthday

"I feel pretty good, but I just can't walk. My feet won't let me walk."
Thurman Carnal may have to rely on a wheelchair to get around now, but at his age, he's doing much better than most.
In fact, he was living at home and walking around by himself less than a year ago.
Thurman has lived a long life and an honorable one at that.
A truck driver in the army delivering food and medical supplies, he served overseas in World War II from 1942 to 1945.
"We went in on Omaha Beach five days after the invasion," Thurman said. "We went all the way through. France, Germany, Belgium, Lyon. All of them."
But 44News sat down with Thurman to talk about more than his service.
On Wednesday, Thurman will be celebrating a milestone and it's one for the record books.
"Just one of the lucky ones I guess," he said."
Born July 6, 1916, the Tri-State veteran is turning 106.
"It's a big accomplishment," Thurman's son Darrell Carnal said. "You realize that there are not many people that get there."
It's a feat, Darrell is amazed by.
Thinking back to his childhood growing up, he recalls some of his fondest memories with his father, when Thurman was just dad.
"We just moved into a new house and I kind of had my eyes on a certain new bicycle and we went out and he got it and it made me very happy," Darrell said.
Sitting next to him now, he sees a little more, proud of his father's century-long legacy.
"Absolutely, who wouldn't be," he said. That's an understatement."
That's why Darrell will be celebrating his father's big day in the most significant way he can -- with Rolling Thunder riding in.
"What more could you ask for?" Darrell said. "Maybe if we could get the Blue Angles to do a flyover and a couple of other things like that. That's probably the only way you could improve on it."
It'll be a roaring, "Happy Birthday" salute to one of the Tri-State's oldest living veterans, and even though Thurman said he doesn't know what all the fuss is about, it's certainly something to celebrate.
"Just another day," Thurman said.
But after all, it's not every day you turn 106.
"I know he's looking forward to it," Darrell said. "He just doesn't really let it out of the bag."
The community is invited to celebrate Thurman's birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Solarbron Terrace located at 1701 McDowell Road in Evansville.
The Rolling Thunder will do a drive-by tribute at 1 p.m.