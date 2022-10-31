 Skip to main content
Evansville's 'Access To Service' events planned to help customers struggling with utility bills

  • Updated
Access to Service event for EWSU and Centerpoint Energy customers

EWSU and Centerpoint Energy customers will be offered one-on-one meeting with company reps to go of any issues they have with their bills.

 Tommy Mason

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six "Access To Service" events in the coming weeks.

Participants will be able to speak individually with Centerpoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customer service representatives about their accounts, and any issue they are facing.

The events will be held at the C.K. Newsome Center.

November 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

December 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

January 14 from 10:00 A.M. until Noon.

February 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

March 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

METS buses will also offer free rides to all passengers on event days.

