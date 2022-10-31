Evansville's 'Access To Service' events planned to help customers struggling with utility bills

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six "Access To Service" events in the coming weeks.
Participants will be able to speak individually with Centerpoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customer service representatives about their accounts, and any issue they are facing.
The events will be held at the C.K. Newsome Center.
November 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
December 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
January 14 from 10:00 A.M. until Noon.
February 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
March 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
METS buses will also offer free rides to all passengers on event days.