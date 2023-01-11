Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023

Wednesday's Affordable Housing Fund Committee meeting was fairly brief, as they discussed updates on projects for affordable housing as well as their plans going into 2023.
"We've been told that we will have an additional 500,000 for our board so then at that point it's trying to get as many projects in front of us," said Mitchell Brothers a chairmen with the Affordable Housing Committee.
According to Brothers, tackling new projects is this year's goal.
The board committee is set up to provide grants to individual applicants in need of home improvements or affordable housing developers to build units in hopes of tackling the affordable housing issue in the city.
"Over the last you know 10 to 15 years we've seen so much growth in the city that housing and new housing and then keeping housing affordable the more growth we've seen the more of an issue it's going to become," said Brothers.
The Affordable Housing committee is working to change the narrative.
"We just need more applicants to try to get in front of us so we can continue to help more people in the city," said Brothers.
You can visit the city website here for the link to apply for funding.
According to Brothers anyone or developer in need of affordable housing is encouraged to apply. Members from the board are more than willing to assist with the application process.
"We just want to help," said Brothers.
They're encouraging people to utilize them as a resource. They're here to help out those who need them.