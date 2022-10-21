Evansville's first and only vegan eatery to close for good

In a Facebook post that garnered nearly 140 comments and shares during the first few hours after it was posted, the owners of Flourish Plant-Based Eatery announced they are closing their doors for good.
According to the post, the restaurant will forever by Friday October 27. But it could be sooner if they run out of food before that day.
The area's only 100% vegan restaurant is the latest restaurant to close its doors due to rising costs and slumping sales.
A portion of the Facebook post explained the closure :
"We have tried everything we could to turn this place around but there’s simply nothing more we can do. I know that many of you love the restaurant and we are truly sorry that we have to do this."
Flourish was Evansville's first vegan restaurant when it opened in early 2020. It recently had an ownership change as well. The original owners sold to another couple who took over operations in June.
It's located on the west side in the Red Bank Commons, next to Anytime Fitness.
The owners said they are selling all of the equipment and everything inside as well.