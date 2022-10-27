Evansville's Goalsetter recalls Wall-Mounted Basketball Goals

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Goalsetter Systems Inc. of Evansville, are recalling 18,000 Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goals due to serious injuries and one fatal incident.
According to the company, the goals can unexpectedly detach from the wall and fall to the ground.
A 14-year-old boy was killed when the recalled goal fell on him in Granger, Indiana in 2018.
Goalsetter has received 3 other reports of incidents of the wall-mounted basketball goal detaching from a wall. Including a consumer sustaining severe facial injuries, and another sustaining a fractured leg.
Officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled basketball goals immediately and contact Goalsetter for free removal with a full refund, or a free inspection of the installed wall-mounted basketball goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket.