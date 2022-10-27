 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville's Goalsetter recalls Wall-Mounted Basketball Goals

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville's Goalsetter recalls Wall-Mounted Basketball Goals
El'Agance Shemwell

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Goalsetter Systems Inc. of Evansville, are recalling 18,000 Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goals due to serious injuries and one fatal incident. 

According to the company, the goals can unexpectedly detach from the wall and fall to the ground.

A 14-year-old boy was killed when the recalled goal fell on him in Granger, Indiana in 2018.

Goalsetter has received 3 other reports of incidents of the wall-mounted basketball goal detaching from a wall. Including a consumer sustaining severe facial injuries, and another sustaining a fractured leg. 

Officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled basketball goals immediately and contact Goalsetter for free removal with a full refund, or a free inspection of the installed wall-mounted basketball goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket.

 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you