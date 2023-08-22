Evansville's Hulman Building makes Indiana list of most endangered landmarks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Every year, Indiana Landmarks reveal their top 10 most endangered buildings. One historic building in Evansville made the list for the second year in a row.
The Hulman Building has stood tall every since it was built in 1929 and has been a centerpiece of Evansville's skyline. Unless renovations are done, Evansville may lose an iconic building.
The 10-story, art-deco skyscraper has been a number of things since it was built, from a bank to office spaces, to a garage. The building has remained a staple in Evansville through its unique look of metal and stone with accents of marble and brass.
"This building is beautiful and ripe for some sort of well done historic preservation rehabilitation," said Taylor Burden, Director of Indiana Landmarks Southwest.
For the second year in a row, the Hulman building gets a spot on Indiana Landmarks' 10 most endangered buildings. As a way to bring awareness to it, a landmark gets a spot on the list due to a number of reasons.
"So neglect, decay, often times an absentee owner or out of state owner are often qualifications," Burden says. "So its largely vacant, decaying for several years and the fact there's no one developing it leads to further decay."
According to one of the two tenants in the building, there is a number of potential buyers that will look to rehabilitate the building. But with interest rates and material prices at an all time high, the process has stalled.
"Rehabilitating any building, especially a historic building comes at a high price tag," Burden says. "Of course the purchase price on the building like the Hulman is fairly high already."
The building is at risk of being stripped and sold unless there is a concrete plan moving forward.