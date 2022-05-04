Evansville's Lilly King makes trip to the White House on Wednesday

Evansville native and Olympic gold-medal swimmer Lilly King was among dozens of athletes who made a special trip to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
King joined other Team USA Olympians from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games during the event on Wednesday, which was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
In last year's Olympic games, King took home silver and bronze medals. In her hometown of Evansville, the competition pool at the new Deaconess Aquatic Center was recently named in King's honor.
You can see the full ceremony held at the White House on Wednesday on President Joe Biden's Facebook page.