Evansville's Market on Main Returns

Market on Main, Evansville's downtown farmers market returned Wednesday.
The market will take place at the Ford Center Plaza every Wednesday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. running through September 14th.
It's the fourth year of the Farmers Market, Organizers are excited to offer new vendors and services to Evansville residents.
"Our community members that have EBT benefits can here and swipe their card," said Robin Mallery, Director of Urban Seeds. "They use vouchers to shop for USDA sanctioned staple foods for SNAP such as breads, grains, meat, and eggs."
Every Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. residents can also apply for SNAP benefits which is a new service the market is offering.