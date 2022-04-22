Evansville's mayor presents 2022 McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award

On Friday morning, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke presented the 2022 McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award to Wayne Kinney.
Kinney received the award on Friday morning at United Way of Southwest Indiana's annual Day of Caring event.
“As mayor, you love it when someone approaches you and says, ‘What can I do to help? What’s next? You’ve got my number. Let me know how I can help,’” said Mayor Winnecke. “Every time I talk to Wayne, that’s how our conversation ends. Wayne is someone who has given to one of our great cultural amenities. He’s someone who has a great passion for affordable housing. He has a heart for Easterseals and increasing mental health services in our community.”
“Just try to do what’s right,” Kinney said. “That’s all we can do for our community. This award is epitomized by the volunteers who showed up today for Day of Caring.”
The award was named after both the City of Evansville’s founder, Hugh McGary, Jr. and retired bank executive Bob Jones.
It was established to honor special citizens who offer distinguished service for the advancement of the city and region.
Jones was the first recipient of the award in 2019.